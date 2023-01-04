2 held for Thane labour contractor murder

Thane: The Thane Crime Branch Unit-5 on Tuesday arrested two accused who allegedly gunned down labour contractor Ganesh Kokate on Dec 8, 2022, at Kasheli in Thane district. DCP (crime) Shivraj Patil said, “Five teams were formed to arrest the accused, but couldn't trace them as they kept changing their locations. According to Mr Patil the two accused went to Kalwa bridge and threw the weapon after the crime. They then went to Sultanpur and were hiding there. On Dec 26 they returned to Thane for some work. “We got a tip-off on Jan 3 that they will be coming to Indira Nagar Naka in Thane around 9am. We laid a trap and arrested them. Both have confessed to killing Mr Kokate,” he added.

