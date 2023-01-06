Mumbai: Now, enjoy laser shows at Girgaon Chowpatty | (PTI Photo)

Now, the visitors and tourists at Girgaon Chowpatty can soon enjoy laser shows. A water curtain will also be installed to attract the tourists. BMC has estimated around Rs 2.5 crore for the installation and maintenance work and has invited tenders for the same.

The BMC has undertaken a 'Mumbai beautification program'. Under this programme, flyovers, chowks, traffic islands and beaches of the city will be illuminated and roads and dividers will be repaired and painted. Wall painting will also be done on the major roads of the city. Thousands of community toilets will also be constructed in Mumbai. Bandra, Mahim, Sewari and Sion fort will be illuminated. The 850 gardens of Mumbai will be repaired and maintained. BMC is going to spend around Rs1705 crore for this project.

The laser show in Girgaon Chowpatty will be made like that of ones in Singapore and Bangkok. BMC has already constructed a viewing deck at Girgaon Chowpatty.

According to an officer of D ward, "Equipment for the laser will be installed at Lokmanya Tilak Garden. Themes of the day will be decided as per the festival and important days of the year. We have invited tenders and will decide after getting responses from the bidders," he added.