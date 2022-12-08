Mumbai updates: City's AQI to hover around 300 for the next 2-3 days

Mumbai continues to breathe ‘very poor’ air

Mumbai’s air quality was recorded as ‘very poor’ at 306 on Wednesday, according to the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) monitoring network. Throughout the day, the city witnessed a thick blanket of smog due to severe air pollution.

The AQI (air quality index) remained in the ‘poor’ category the last few days, before slipping to ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday. It’s expected to remain smoggy for the next couple of days as well.

Sushma Nair, a scientist and an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), attributed the thick smog to stagnant winds and lack of moisture in the atmosphere. “Given the wind patterns, we can’t suggest the exact reason. However, considering the weak wind flow, the possibility of dispersal of pollutants has decreased. It may continue for the next two to three days,” she said.