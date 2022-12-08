e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: City's AQI to hover around 300 for the next 2-3 days
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: City's AQI to hover around 300 for the next 2-3 days

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: City's AQI to hover around 300 for the next 2-3 days | FPJ
Follow us on
08 December 2022 08:56 AM IST

Police arrested accused Sachin Kapoor for killing his 74-year-old mother in Vile Parle area by repeatedly hitting her on the head with a baseball bat & throwing the body in a river, following a property dispute. The deceased's servant was also arrested: Juhu Police

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man kills mom with cricket bat over property dispute, dumps body in Matheran with...
article-image
08 December 2022 07:41 AM IST

Mumbai continues to breathe ‘very poor’ air

 Mumbai’s air quality was recorded as ‘very poor’ at 306 on Wednesday, according to the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) monitoring network. Throughout the day, the city witnessed a thick blanket of smog due to severe air pollution.

The AQI (air quality index) remained in the ‘poor’ category the last few days, before slipping to ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday. It’s expected to remain smoggy for the next couple of days as well.

Sushma Nair, a scientist and an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), attributed the thick smog to stagnant winds and lack of moisture in the atmosphere. “Given the wind patterns, we can’t suggest the exact reason. However, considering the weak wind flow, the possibility of dispersal of pollutants has decreased. It may continue for the next two to three days,” she said.

Read Also
Mumbai Air Pollution: City continues to breathe ‘very poor’ air
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City's AQI to hover around 300 for the next 2-3 days

Mumbai updates: City's AQI to hover around 300 for the next 2-3 days

Mumbai: After plaint, consumer to get new Lenovo laptop or his money back

Mumbai: After plaint, consumer to get new Lenovo laptop or his money back

Mumbai: BEST’s airport bus service takes off with ₹ 1 crore revenue

Mumbai: BEST’s airport bus service takes off with ₹ 1 crore revenue

Cops appearing before court must wear uniform: Bombay High Court

Cops appearing before court must wear uniform: Bombay High Court

Just because Maharashtra government doesn't have policy, can't deny them jobs: Bombay HC on trans...

Just because Maharashtra government doesn't have policy, can't deny them jobs: Bombay HC on trans...