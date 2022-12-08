Mumbai continues to breathe ‘very poor’ air

FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai’s air quality was recorded as ‘very poor’ at 306 on Wednesday, according to the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) monitoring network. Throughout the day, the city witnessed a thick blanket of smog due to severe air pollution.

The AQI (air quality index) remained in the ‘poor’ category the last few days, before slipping to ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday. It’s expected to remain smoggy for the next couple of days as well.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, while ‘very poor’ ranges between 301 and 400, followed by ‘severe’ between 401 and 500. A mark between zero to 50 is categorised ‘good’, while 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’ and 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’. During the monsoon months, the city’s AQI improved significantly to between 10 and 20.

Sushma Nair, a scientist and an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), attributed the thick smog to stagnant winds and lack of moisture in the atmosphere. “Given the wind patterns, we can’t suggest the exact reason. However, considering the weak wind flow, the possibility of dispersal of pollutants has decreased. It may continue for the next two to three days,” she said.

As per SAFAR, this situation could cause respiratory problems among people. Hence, it has suggested that sensitive groups avoid all outdoor physical activities. Asthmatics are recommended to keep their relief medicines handy.