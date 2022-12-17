Mumbai updates: City's air improves after a fortnight of 'poor' & 'very poor' AQI

Shailesh Modak, a software engineer in Pune started saffron cultivation in mobile containers "I invested Rs 10 lakhs as one-time investment. For saffron farming, I brought seeds from Kashmir, using Aeroponic technology I grew saffron in just 160 sqft area," he said
Attention Mumbaikars! Check out details on closed roads, alternative routes and parking arrangements for today
Mumbai on Saturday will witness the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) `Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra as well as counter-protests by the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Ahead of the protest Mumbai Traffic Police have made elaborate parking arrangements and shared the same on Twitter. The traffic division have also given out traffic diversions for tomorrow.
Check all he diversions here
City witnesses better air days
Residents of Mumbai got a reprieve from the smog, with the air quality in the city in the moderate category on Thursday and Friday. This is a huge relief for the citizens who had suffered poor and very poor air quality since the first week of December.
The rise in the minimum temperature recorded in the city and the anti-cyclonic circulation moving away are the factors that have led the improvement in air quality, according to experts.
The reversal of winds, which takes place every 4-5 days, had been delayed this time because of an anti-cyclonic circulation that has now moved away, said Dr Gufran Beig, founder and Project Director, System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research. Clean air has started blowing across the city after almost 15 days, with the pollutants in the air being carried away.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)