Mumbai updates: City's air improves after a fortnight of 'poor' & 'very poor' AQI

City witnesses better air days

Residents of Mumbai got a reprieve from the smog, with the air quality in the city in the moderate category on Thursday and Friday. This is a huge relief for the citizens who had suffered poor and very poor air quality since the first week of December.

The rise in the minimum temperature recorded in the city and the anti-cyclonic circulation moving away are the factors that have led the improvement in air quality, according to experts.

The reversal of winds, which takes place every 4-5 days, had been delayed this time because of an anti-cyclonic circulation that has now moved away, said Dr Gufran Beig, founder and Project Director, System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research. Clean air has started blowing across the city after almost 15 days, with the pollutants in the air being carried away.

