MVA Protest: Attention Mumbaikars! Check out details on closed roads, alternative routes and parking arrangements for today | FPJ

Mumbai on Saturday will witness the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) `Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra as well as counter-protests by the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

About 2,500 police personnel will be on the streets to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, officials said. As many as 317 police officers, 1,870 constables, 22 platoons of State Reserve Police Force and at least 30 squads of Riot Control Police will be on hand to maintain law and order.

Ahead of the protest Mumbai Traffic Police have made elaborate parking arrangements and shared the same on Twitter. The traffic division have also given out traffic diversions for tomorrow.

These traffic arrangements will come into force at 10 am and will be there in force till the end of the march.

Check the details below on closed roads and alternate roots

For pay and park facility

Check the following tweet with QR codes to pay the parking fees

Meanwhile, an official said that the city police has given permission for the MVA's protest march on the condition that the organizers obtain necessary permissions from the traffic department and civic body.

Adequate number of police personnel will be deployed on the route of the march to maintain law and order.

While granting permission police also asked the leaders of all political parties not to make provocative speeches during the march or use posters, placards or banners that may hurt the sentiments of any person.