Mumbai updates: City civic body to undertake second serosurvey of frontline, healthcare workers
Mumbai updates: City civic body to undertake second serosurvey of frontline, healthcare workers

Friday, September 16, 2022
Mumbai updates: City civic body to undertake second serosurvey of frontline, healthcare workers | FPJ
16 September 2022 08:20 AM IST

16 September 2022 08:01 AM IST

BMC to take samples of healthcare, frontline workers for second phase of serosurvey

In a bid to check antibody levels amongst the healthcare and frontline workers, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to conduct a sero survey from September 15 to October 6. More than 3000 samples will be collected from 93 places that include hospitals, medical health officers, Solid Waste Department and BEST workers across the city.

According to civic officials, many HCWs and FLWs had been infected and reinfected during the pandemic due to which their antibody levels had dropped. There is also a need to study the current anti body level why it happened despite taking the doses, including a booster.

Of the 3,094, 838 samples will be collected from the primary health setup across 24 wards, followed by Solid Waste Management workers (768 samples), BEST workers (768) and Medical Health Officers (720 samples).

Mumbai: BMC to take samples of healthcare, frontline workers for second phase of serosurvey
