Thane: International LGBTQIA+ convention to be held on September 20; here's all you need to know about the event

The Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhana College (Thane), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), will be organising a one-day international conference – Being Me: Understanding Different Dimension of LGBTQIA+ – community on September 20.



The conference aims to brainstorm how the mentality of society and the country as a whole so that problems faced by the LGBTQIA+ community are tackled humanely, and to provide all basic rights as human beings to the community.



Kamlesh Pradhan, Being Me advisor and secretary of the organisation said, “Gender diversity is natural but the LGBTQIA+ community faces constant discrimination due to their identity as a 'sexual minority'. This conference seeks to bring about positive change in the negative attitudes of all stakeholders in academia and society towards gender diversity.” The conference will focus on the discrimination faced by the community and raise awareness of the need for diversity.



“It will sensitise the youth to welcome sexual diversity. Abnormal gender diversity will help in self-advancement and empowerment of those who have been ostracised by society,” he added.



Mansi Pradhan, joint secretary of the organisation said, “From 2020-21, 'Being Me' has taken up a 5-year project to change the prevailing negative mindset towards gender diversity into a positive one. The conference organised under this project will be used for equality at the national level.” Pradhan added that former mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Naresh Mhaske has extended support to promote the conference. Being Me has also roped in third parties including NGOs, corporate professionals and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.



Practicing academicians, researchers, doctors, psychologists and policy-makers are invited to share their experiences, self-study and insights gained. “Being Me aims to set new standards for this community in education, health and employment,” she said.



The conference will be held at the Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhana College's audio-visual room at 10 am on September 20. Disha Pinky Shaikh, known as an LGBT and Dalit rights activist, poet and columnist, will be the keynote speaker. To conclude the conference, there will be success stories of people from various fields.