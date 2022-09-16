Sena vs Sena: Set back for Uddhav Thackeray as 12 state leaders back Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: In a massive setback for Uddhav Thackeray, party leaders from 12 states have now backed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the political turmoil within the Shiv Sena continues claimed reports.

Following the 2019 state Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena and its longtime ally, the BJP, had a falling out. The Shiv Sena claimed that the BJP leadership had broken its promise to share the position of chief minister on a rotating basis between the two parties.

The saffron allies' relationships deteriorated, especially after Thackeray joined forces with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as chief minister.

The CM and 39 Sena MLAs effectively overthrew the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June of this year. The BJP helped Shinde later form the government, but the party has remained embroiled in a power struggle between the two factions.