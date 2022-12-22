Mumbai updates: City civic body hikes water tax by 7.12%

Rise of Covid cases in other countries including China maybe due to poor vaccination, not having good quality vaccine, or being very restrictive. Right now, things are under control in India. But we must be cautious: Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital & Health Expert
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair a review meeting for COVID situation and preparedness in the state today afternoon before the State cabinet meeting in the evening.
Goregaon Police arrested a man, Naveen Giri for giving rape & life threats through WhatsApp to TV actress & social media influencer Uorfi Javed. FIR was registered u/s 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation)of IPC as well as IT Act
BMC hikes water tax by 7.12%
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has approved a hike of 7.12% in water tax. The civic body gets water from Tulsi, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar and Bhatsa lakes and provides 3,850 million litres every day to the city.
To maintain and repair the lakes and pipelines, it spends a humongous amount of money. It also spends thousands of crores to lay new pipelines. There are also establishment charges, administrative expenses and electricity charges to be paid.
Every year, water charges increase in June, but for the last two years the hike was deferred owing to Covid-19. Political parties then had opposed the hike, saying people suffered financial losses during the pandemic. In 2012, the BMC Standing Committee had allowed a hike of 8% like every year.