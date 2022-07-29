e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: IMD says possibility of thundershowers in city, suburbs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 08:59 AM IST
Mumbai updates: IMD says possibility of thundershowers in city, suburbs | Photo Credit: ANI
29 July 2022 08:59 AM IST

IMD forecasts cloudy skies in city; says possibility of thundershowers today

The IMD says city, suburbs will see cloudy sky and light rain for next 24 hours and hinted at a possibility of a thundershower.

According to the weather agency, on Saturday, the city and suburbs will witness generally cloudy skies and there's a possibility of light rain.

29 July 2022 08:59 AM IST

BMC to improve water quality of small lakes in city with help of bioremediation process

Mumbai civic body has now decided to improve the water quality of small lakes across city through bioremediation. Sion, Charkop and Kurla lakes have been chosen for the pilot project.

Bioremediation refers to process wherein a biological system is employed for removing environmental pollutants from air, water, soil, flue gasses, industrial effluents etc, in natural or artificial settings.

The BMC had earlier taken up beautification work of these lakes. But this time, the authorities intend to focus on preventing sewage flow into the lakes, said the civic officials.

29 July 2022 08:59 AM IST

Want to know whether the trains are plying routinely or not? Check the update here

All trains on main, harbour and trans-harbour lines are plying smoothly: Central Railway

29 July 2022 07:57 AM IST

BEST plans hi-tech rejig of its power supply system

Power cuts can be so exhausting, especially in Mumbai's humidity, right? The BEST is now planning to revamp its entire system and adopt advanced technologies including SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system, to better serve its power consumers. Under the new system, any failure in electric supply will be communicated automatically to the ‘control room’ through an internal server.

Sources from the BEST said that the consumers no longer need to complain.

Isn't it exciting? Read more about the revamp here

