Mumbai updates: IMD says possibility of thundershowers in city, suburbs

BMC to improve water quality of small lakes in city with help of bioremediation process

Mumbai civic body has now decided to improve the water quality of small lakes across city through bioremediation. Sion, Charkop and Kurla lakes have been chosen for the pilot project.

Bioremediation refers to process wherein a biological system is employed for removing environmental pollutants from air, water, soil, flue gasses, industrial effluents etc, in natural or artificial settings.

The BMC had earlier taken up beautification work of these lakes. But this time, the authorities intend to focus on preventing sewage flow into the lakes, said the civic officials.