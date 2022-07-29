Navi Mumbai: New building of Regional Research Institute for Homeopathy to be inaugurated on July 30

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The newly constructed building of the Regional Research Institute (RRI) for Homeopathy and Unani Medicine (Ayush Hospital) will be inaugurated on July 30 by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The new building has been constructed at Plot no. 38 and 39, in sector 18, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

This institute was established as a Clinical Research Unit for Homoeopathy in 1979 and was upgraded to RRI in 1987. It was, however, functioning in rented accommodation. It comes under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH.

The institution had a footfall of more than 12,000 patients in 2021-22 apart from telemedicine services and participation in COVID 19 helpline.

The institute provides medical care facilities through OPD, special OPDs, undertakes clinical and basic research, drug proving and various public health programs in surrounding areas. The centre is also known for HIV treatment in homoeopathy.

The institute will now function in the new premises owned by the Council and will be upgraded to enhance research, medical care and public health care.

The complex will house both Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy and Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine enhancing mutual cooperation between the AYUSH systems.