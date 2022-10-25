Mumbai updates: Airoli-Kalwa elevated corridor Phase 1 to be completed by Dec 2022

Strike by wet-lease bus drivers causes inconvenience to commuters
Several wet-lease bus drivers of Marol and Dindoshi bus depot of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) went on strike on Monday. As a result, dozens of wet lease buses of Marol and Dindoshi depots were not available leading to inconvenience to the hundred of Mumbaikars.
"Some bus drivers of a contractor suddenly went on strike on Monday," said an official of BEST adding that extra buses from other depots were immediately diverted on the affected route for the convenience of Passengers.
70 percent of all fires reported in city in last four years caused by defective electric circuits
Recent fires in high-rise buildings have raised a concern of safety. The data received from Mumbai Fire brigade (MFB) reveals that 70% of the fires reported in the city in the last four years were caused by defective electric circuits.
A fire due to electric short circuits in Tardeo's Sachinam Heights took 9 lives in January 2022. Similarly, a massive fire injured six residents of Railview building in Kurla at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminal on October 8. The MFB's primary investigation found that the fire was caused by electric circuits.
According to the MFB data, 17,527 fires were reported from 2019 to 2022. Out of it 12,117 were of electric-origin.
35% of Airoli-Kalwa elevated corridor complete
The new suburban corridor link between Airoli-Kalwa (elevated) on the Central Railway (CR) network will not only decongest one of the biggest railway station of Thane but also directly connect Kalyan to Navi Mumbai. The sanctioned cost of this project is Rs 476.00 crore, with 35% of the work completed so far. The project is being executed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC).
Under the project, a new station at Digha is being constructed which will be completed by end of this year. The station will have two platforms, with each being 270m long and 12m wide. There will be two lifts and four escalators, along with four underpasses for passengers. That there will also be ground-plus-two-storey structures on both sides of the station that would house booking offices and four ticket windows each.
In the second phase, the Kalwa elevated railway station will be constructed.
