Mumbai updates: Airoli-Kalwa elevated corridor Phase 1 to be completed by Dec 2022

Strike by wet-lease bus drivers causes inconvenience to commuters

Several wet-lease bus drivers of Marol and Dindoshi bus depot of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) went on strike on Monday. As a result, dozens of wet lease buses of Marol and Dindoshi depots were not available leading to inconvenience to the hundred of Mumbaikars.

"Some bus drivers of a contractor suddenly went on strike on Monday," said an official of BEST adding that extra buses from other depots were immediately diverted on the affected route for the convenience of Passengers.

Wy did they protest? Read more here