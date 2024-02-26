Mumbai University's Centre For Extra-Mural Studies Hosts Workshop On Smart Gardening

The University of Mumbai's Centre for Extra-Mural Studies is set to host a one-day workshop on the intricacies of smart gardening, slated for the 9th of March 2024. Running from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm, the event will take place at the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan, situated within the picturesque Kalina Campus of the esteemed University of Mumbai.

Smart Gardening: Grow Your Own Organic Vegetables



Titled "Smart Gardening: Grow Your Own Organic Vegetables," the workshop aims to shed light on the practice of organic vegetable cultivation, emphasising natural techniques while eschewing synthetic chemicals. By employing biological materials and shunning harmful agrochemicals, participants will learn how to maintain soil fertility and ecological balance, thereby mitigating pollution and minimizing wastage.

In light of mounting concerns regarding the detrimental effects of chemical pesticides and agrochemicals on both human health and the environment, the imperative to adopt sustainable agricultural practices has never been more pressing. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the urgency of accessing food free from harmful contaminants, as well as the importance of food self-sufficiency. By cultivating one's own organic vegetables, individuals not only prioritize personal health but also contribute to the overall sustainability of the planet, reducing carbon and water footprints in the process.

Moreover, fostering communities engaged in natural food production holds the promise of creating environmentally conscious and resilient societies. By harnessing the power of smart gardening, communities can take charge of their food sources, thereby fostering a sense of empowerment and solidarity among members.

A pivotal step towards promoting sustainable living



The workshop on smart gardening represents a pivotal step towards promoting sustainable living practices and enhancing food security within communities. Through education and hands-on training, participants will emerge equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to embark on their own organic gardening journeys, ultimately fostering a healthier and more environmentally conscious society.



For those eager to embark on a journey towards self-sufficiency and environmental stewardship, the University of Mumbai's Centre for Extra-Mural Studies invites all interested individuals to participate in this transformative workshop on smart gardening.