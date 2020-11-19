Mumbai University winter semester exams to be conducted before January 15

Following suit from the recent final-year examinations, the University of Mumbai (MU), on Thursday, announced that the winter semester examinations will be conducted via online mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. MU released a circular dated November 18, 2020, stating affiliated degree colleges and universities should conduct the winter semester examinations of arts, commerce and science programmes by December 31, 2020, and complete the examinations of engineering, architecture, pharmacy and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) professional courses by January 15, 2021.

In the circular, MU stated that theory winter semester examinations will be conducted online by cluster universities with a lead college of every cluster. MU stated, "Lead colleges should discuss with degree colleges within their cluster and prepare a timetable to conduct winter semester examinations. The online theory examinations for arts, commerce and science degree programmes should be conducted by December 31, 2020, and the examinations of professional courses such as engineering, architecture, pharmacy and MCA should be completed by January 15, 2021."

Further, MU said, "The online theory examinations of arts, commerce and science courses will be of 60 marks with 50 multiple choice questions (MCQ). Out of this, students need to solve 40 questions. Each theory examination will be conducted for 60 minutes." "While, for interdisciplinary and Law courses, the theory examinations will comprise of 30 marks MCQ format for 30 minutes and 30 marks of 10 descriptive type questions for 60 minutes. Each subject examination will be conducted for 90 minutes."

"For engineering, pharmacy and MCA, the online theory examinations will consist of a total of 80 marks, with 40 marks MCQ format for 40 minutes and 40 marks descriptive type questions for 80 minutes. Each theory subject examination will be conducted for two hours." "For architecture course, the theory examinations will have 20 marks MCQ type for 30 minutes and 30 marks descriptive/questions for diagrams or sketches for 60 minutes. Each subject examination will be conducted for 90 minutes."

Practical, project and viva voce examinations should be conducted via Zoom, Google Meet, Skype or any other virtual meeting applications or via telephone calling from December 10 onwards, MU stated. Marks of internal examinations or team work should be uploaded on the MKCL website by December 24.

In addition, MU has informed colleges and universities to complete online assessment and upload marks on the university system within two days from the conducting of examinations. Under the guidance of lead colleges, professors of colleges under each cluster will create question banks and multiple question paper sets. Vinod Patil, director of board examination and assessment, MU, said, "Students who are unable to appear for online theory winter semester examinations due to technical reasons will be given another chance. Also, students with special needs will be given an extra time of 20 minutes along with permission for a writer if required."