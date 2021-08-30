Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: Third merit list to be declared today on mu.ac.in; document verification and online fees payment from September 1

Mumbai University (MU) will release the third merit list for degree college admission into various courses for the academic session 2021-22 today on August 30, on its official website- mu.ac.in. The second merit list was declared on August 25.

You can check the merit list online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website- mu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click 'Mumbai University Admission 2021' link

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Step 4: Click 'submit'

Step 5: The merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for further reference

The first merit list for University of Mumbai degree college admissions was announced on August 17, 2021.

For the third merit lists the document verification and online payment of fees will be held from September 1 to 4 respectively.

The pass percentage rose by 8.97 per cent this year in the HSC exam results announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Last year, the pass percentage was 90.66.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier instructed all higher education institutions to begin classes for UG students from October.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 09:19 AM IST