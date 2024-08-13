Mumbai: Unity Job Fair To Offer 20,000 Vacancies For Youth From All Communities; Organised By AMP And Multi-Faith Groups

Mumbai: The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) will organise a multi-faith job fair to celebrate the Independence Day. The one-day job fair has been planned in association with religious organisations from across faiths and expects around 100 corporates to hire on 20,000 vacancies.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations intending to unite all religious communities and create a sense of brotherhood along with providing livelihood, AMP will be organising its annual free mega job fair on August 17.

The job fair, which is organised in association with Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust and The Bombay Catholic Sabha, will be held at Sacred Heart Boys' High School located at S. V. Road in Santacruz West, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Around 100 corporates and recruiters are expected to attend this job fair with almost 20,000 job openings for needy candidates. Companies representing logistics, BPOs, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, banking and finance, insurance, information technology, edutech, FMCG, automotive, facilities management and others are expected to be participating with requirements for various domains. AMP expects 2000 to 3000 needy candidates to attend this job fair.

Aamir Edresy, president of AMP, said, “We have started Unity job fair from the last three years to celebrate the Independence Day by providing livelihood to the needy youth. Different faith based organisations join us every year including mosques, temples and gurudwaras which also gives a message of unity and communal harmony. This job fair is open to candidates from all castes, communities and religions in true celebration of the spirit of Indepndence Day.”

The Unity Job Fair is being supported by multi-faith organisations like World Interfaith Harmony Unity Mission (WIHUM), Sanghakaya Foundation and Hajiali Dargah Trust. Candidates who have passed Class 10 and Class 12, graduation and post graduation with a minimum age of 18 years, either freshers or experienced, can attend this job fair. Like the name Unity Job Fair suggests, candidates from all castes, communities, and religions are welcomed at the job fair.

Dolphy D’Souza, president of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, said, “With all the issues of intolerance that our country is facing today, this Job Fair and many such programmes are being organised to give a strong message of tolerance and unity. If our countrymen have to progress, then intolerance and hate will not help us in any way.”

Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah Trusts, said “At Mahim and Haji Ali Dargah Trusts, we try and reach out to the youth through jobs, education, sports, medical care etc. Unity and harmony are the principles with which we work and which is needed strongly in our country today.”

Those candidates who are desirous to attend the Job Fair should immediately register at- http://tinyurl.com/MumJF