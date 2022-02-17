Mumbai: Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to kick off AC trains on new Thane-Diva line on Friday

Mumbai: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Mumbai on Friday to inspect 5th & 6th line of Thane-Diva section and to flag off AC trains on the new line.

The railway minister will be accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The minister will inspect the newly constructed Thane-Diva section.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off trains on the new Thane-Diva section. A new AC local train service will also be flagged off on the main line on the occasion. The PM will conduct the event through video, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will physically attend the event.





The project, sanctioned in 2008, is a part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 2B and is crucial for the Central Railway as it will be a key factor in segregating outstation and local train rail corridors and thus improve the speed/frequency of trains.



On February 18, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 34 new AC local train services and 2 non-AC local train services on the CSMT-Kalyan stretch on its Main line.

With this, there will be a total of 44 AC train services offering cool rides to Mumbai. Currently there are a total 10 local train services or trips between CSMT and Kalyan and with the addition of the 34 more AC train services there will be a total of 44 AC local train services on the main line. Separating the suburban and freight traffic along the fast corridor has helped pave the way for providing additional suburban locals in the main line.



