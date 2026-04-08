Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Push Takes ₹246 Crore Dahisar River Revival Near Completion With Infrastructure Upgrades | ANI

Mumbai: In a major boost to north Mumbai’s landscape, Union Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal’s push has resulted in the `246 crore Dahisar River Rejuvenation Project reaching its final stretch. This follows reviews by Goyal since his election as Lok Sabha MP in May 2024.

The project focuses on intercepting sewage, enhancing water quality, and ensuring a cleaner, healthier river stretch. As part of the project, two state-of-the-art, fully automated Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) based on advanced Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) technology have been constructed along the Dahisar River.

One of the STPs is a 5.0 MLD STP at Indira Nagar and another one a 1.5 MLD STP at Sukurwadi. Both STPs have achieved 100% completion of civil and mechanical works, with commissioning and handover processes currently underway.

The treated water from these facilities will be reused for non-potable purposes such as gardening, road cleaning and other municipal applications, contributing to sustainable water management.

The Dahisar River, stretching 12 km from Tulsi Lake to Manori Creek, deteriorated over years due to untreated waste. Following the July 26, 2005 Mumbai floods, the Chitale Committee recommended rejuvenation. Under the BMC’s Brihanmumbai StormWater Disposal initiative, the project was undertaken. While the project faced historical delays, the interventions by Goyal during the last 1.5 years have ensured that the work moved on much faster.

The rejuvenation project also includes: Improvement of a 4.75 km stretch of the Dahisar River; Sewerage Network: Construction of 4.4 km of sewer lines and installation of interceptors for diversion of dry weather flow; Urban Integration: Development of service roads and construction of roadside drains to support better civic infrastructure

Goyal said: “Our priority is to prevent flooding and decisively reduce the hardships faced by the people of Uttar

The progress is driven by a Multi-Department Review Mechanism established for north Mumbai, bringing together officials to resolve issues. Regular follow-ups through his Lok Kalyan Karyalaya ensure swift implementation on the ground.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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