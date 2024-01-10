Mumbai: Underworld Don Abu Salem's Alleged Girlfriend Marries Another Man In Mumbra | PTI

Mumbai: Abu Salem, who is a gangster and underworld don, has been left by his lover allegedly for the third time. The most recent woman to walk out of his life is a woman who hails from Mumbra. People noticed her when she was pictured with Salem while he was traveling by train for a court case a few years ago.

Salem wanted to get out of prison temporarily to marry her

Mid-day published their pictures on July 4, 2016. Two years later, Salem wanted to get out of prison temporarily to marry her, but his request for parole was denied.

He was linked to Monica Bedi

Abu Salem was divorced by his wife Sumaira Jumai. Later he was linked to Monica Bedi, who was a Bollywood actress and used to stay with in Portugal. Monica Bedi also left Abu Salem after they were extradited from Portugal. This was the second time that the underworld don was left by a woman.

Woman married another man in Mumbra

The latest woman who walked out of his life, reportedly got married to another man on Friday (January 5) in Mumbra. The woman's marriage has raised questions over her relationship with the gangster. Abu Salem is currently serving a jail term of 25 years and is lodged in Taloja Jail which is located in Panvel. The woman might have changed her mind after the parole was denied to Abu Salem.

Parole denied to Abu Salem

Salem had applied for parole of 45 days to get married under the Special Marriage Act in 2018. Abu Salem stated in his parole that he has been behind bars for over 12 years and also claimed that he had never applied for parole ever. Mid-Day reported that the woman has been travelling along with the gangster while he was on his way to Azamgarh.

Abu Salem reportedly performed Nikah with the woman

There are also reports that Abu Salem performed Nikah with the woman while they were travelling on train. However, the reports were refuted by her family members and they claimed that the woman's grandfather who used a sim card which was registered on the name of the woman with Salem, as he used to look after the legal affairs of the gangster.