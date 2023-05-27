NIA Raid in Madhya Pradesh: Underworld Don Abu Salem's advocate detained; half dozen taken into custody over suspected terror funding

Jablapur (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Naeem Khan who represented underworld Don Abu Salem was detained during a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and MP Anti-Terroist Squad (ATS) in Jabalpur on Saturday morning.

The NIA sleuths nabbed him from Supreme Plaza Apartment located in Civil Line. Advocate Khan mostly looks after cases related to suspected terrorists like Hizb-Ut-Tahrir.

Advocate Naeem Khan |

Advocate Ahadullah Usmani, his brother A. Usmani, Ashu Usmani, Moh Shahid, Moh Bilal, along with a woman were also taken into custody over suspected international links in terror funding case.

The raid is expected to unearth some big revelations as cops recovered weapons and objectionable literature during the raids.

Notably, NIA team reached Jabalpur in connection with an FIR registered in Delhi on Friday night. A night-long operation was conducted in Badi Omati area and Gohalpur area. The team also seized some important documents

The sleuths took the detainees to an unknown place for questioning. As of now no official statement has been released.