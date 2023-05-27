 NIA Raid in Madhya Pradesh: Underworld Don Abu Salem's advocate detained; half dozen taken into custody over suspected terror funding
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNIA Raid in Madhya Pradesh: Underworld Don Abu Salem's advocate detained; half dozen taken into custody over suspected terror funding

NIA Raid in Madhya Pradesh: Underworld Don Abu Salem's advocate detained; half dozen taken into custody over suspected terror funding

The raid is expected to unearth some big revelations as cops recovered weapons and objectionable literature during the raids.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
article-image

Jablapur (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Naeem Khan who represented underworld Don Abu Salem was detained during a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and MP Anti-Terroist Squad (ATS) in Jabalpur on Saturday morning.

The NIA sleuths nabbed him from Supreme Plaza Apartment located in Civil Line. Advocate Khan mostly looks after cases related to suspected terrorists like Hizb-Ut-Tahrir.

Advocate Naeem Khan

Advocate Naeem Khan |

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: NIA raids multiple locations in Jabalpur to probe Terror Conspiracy Case
article-image

Advocate Ahadullah Usmani, his brother A. Usmani, Ashu Usmani, Moh Shahid, Moh Bilal, along with a woman were also taken into custody over suspected international links in terror funding case.

The raid is expected to unearth some big revelations as cops recovered weapons and objectionable literature during the raids.

Read Also
Bhopal: NIA takes over HuT case, international links traced
article-image

Notably, NIA team reached Jabalpur in connection with an FIR registered in Delhi on Friday night. A night-long operation was conducted in Badi Omati area and Gohalpur area. The team also seized some important documents

The sleuths took the detainees to an unknown place for questioning. As of now no official statement has been released.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIA Raid in Madhya Pradesh: Underworld Don Abu Salem's advocate detained; half dozen taken into...

NIA Raid in Madhya Pradesh: Underworld Don Abu Salem's advocate detained; half dozen taken into...

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal' to visit Ujjain, Indore as part of 4-day official trip to India

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal' to visit Ujjain, Indore as part of 4-day official trip to India

Indore Sports Update: District judo tourney begins today

Indore Sports Update: District judo tourney begins today

Indore: Arthsangini founder sensitises people about human trafficking

Indore: Arthsangini founder sensitises people about human trafficking

Indore: Robotics, trending hobby for students this summer

Indore: Robotics, trending hobby for students this summer