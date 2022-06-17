e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Underground water holding tank at Milan subway will be functional from next week

Thackeray said that work on the project is on track and the project will be completed by next monsoon. However, the tank will be functional to hold water from next week onwards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Underground water holding tank at Milan subway will be functional from next week

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday reviewed the progress of the underground water holding tank in Hindmata.

Thackeray said that work on the project is on track and the project will be completed by next monsoon. However, the tank will be functional to hold water from next week onwards.

"After the Hindmata Market flood water storage tank, we are now actively working to prevent flash floods at Milan Subway. Since the commencement of work in April, progress on the holding tank at Milan Subway is on track," Thackeray said.

"Although, the project will be completed by next monsoon, the tank will be functional to hold water from next week onwards. Post completion, the playground will be fully restored to ensure kids can play outdoors, while we strengthen our climate resilience efforts," he added.

