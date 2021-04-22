Mumbai: Underground Metro-3: 37th breakthrough at CSMT station

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) achieved its 37th breakthrough at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Metro Station on Thursday. Robbins made TBM Surya-2 completed its final drive of 569 meters from Hutatma Chowk to CSMT Metro Station in 106 days using 418 concrete rings. With this 2.9-km long downline tunnel from Cuffe Parade to CSMT Metro Station has been completed.

Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, MMRC said, "Tunnelling in the heritage precinct, which is also in the close proximity to the sea, is a daunting task. MMRCL team of contractors, consultants, engineers and workers scientifically dealt the challenge successfully. I am happy that 96 per cent of tunnelling has been completed in package-1,ensuring the safety of the historical buildings," said

Package-1, which includes Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate and Hutatma Chowk Metro stations, has witnessed six breakthroughs.

The overall tunnelling completed on the project is 52-km which is approximately 95 per cent of the total project.