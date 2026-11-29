Mumbai: Unclaimed Bodies Put Pressure On Mortuary Space At BMC Hospitals; KEM Dean Flags Lack Of Preparedness For Mass Casualties | File Photo

Mumbai’s major public hospitals say they have adequate cold-storage facilities to accommodate bodies brought for post-mortem examinations, but unclaimed bodies and delays in their disposal continue to put pressure on mortuary space. Hospital administrators have also expressed concerns over their preparedness to handle mass-casualty incidents, saying existing facilities are primarily designed to cater to routine post-mortem cases.

Data from three BMC-run hospitals – KEM, Nair and Sion hospitals – reveal that several bodies remain unclaimed in mortuaries.

At Nair Hospital, the mortuary has a capacity of more than 51 bodies. The hospital conducts approximately 90 to 120 post-mortems every month.

KEM Hospital has a capacity of more than 36 bodies and conducts approximately 60 to 90 post-mortems every month.

Sion Hospital has a cold-storage capacity of 65 bodies and conducts around 15-25 post-mortems daily.

Dr Pramod Ingale, dean of Sion Hospital, said the facility had adequate capacity but the prolonged stay of unclaimed bodies affected space availability.

Dr Harish Pathak, dean of KEM Hospital, said in the event of a major disaster involving mass casualties, the hospital could face difficulties due to the lack of dedicated arrangements to accommodate a sudden surge in the number of bodies.

Dr Shailesh Mohite, dean of Nair Hospital, said the hospital had sufficient cold-storage capacity to handle the regular inflow of bodies.

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishram Abhyankar said that unclaimed bodies usually include those of people who die in railway accidents, as well as labourers and economically disadvantaged people. In the case of such individuals, family members are often difficult to locate.

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhanraj Vanjari said, “As per the law, a body should be preserved for a few months. However, after three months, either the police or the hospital administration can decide to dispose of the body.”

Iqbal Mamdani, founder of Mumbai-based Mamdani Health & Education Trust highlighted the poor condition of mortuaries in government hospitals. “Hospital authorities cite the increasing number of bodies as a reason, while the police explain that additional time is required to trace the deceased's family. Hospitals and the police must work together and establish clear, time-bound guidelines specifying how long efforts to trace relatives should continue.”

BMC Hospitals

Nair Hospital

Mortuary capacity: 51+ bodies

Per month post-mortems: 90-120

Sion Hospital

Mortuary capacity: 65

Per month post-mortems: 420-750

KEM Hospital

Mortuary capacity: 36+

Per month post-mortems: 60-90

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