MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | File Photo.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday questioning the Centre over the need to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats through the delimitation bill.

Thackeray alleged at a press conference that the bill was a "conspiracy to bring the entire country under the control of the central government", ANI reported.

The MNS chief questioned the rationale for the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha from its existing strength of 543 members to 816.

“What is the actual need to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816?" Thackeray noted. "There are currently 543 Members of Parliament. What significant work are they doing that necessitates an increase in their numbers? If one considers the issues facing each state, it becomes evident that bitterness is growing across the country day by day."

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He also questioned what individual states would gain from the proposed exercise and whether it would grant them greater economic autonomy. “What, in the end, will each state gain from this entire process? Will the states be granted economic autonomy?” Thackeray asked.

Women's quota being used as pretext: Raj Thackeray

Escalating his criticism of the Centre, the MNS chief alleged that women's reservation was being used as a pretext to increase the number of MPs and questioned whether the proposed changes would provide states with financial autonomy.

Thackeray also warned that the growing population and parliamentary representation of northern states as it could lead to a North-South divide in the future.

“Maharashtra is part of the Deccan South, and these states—Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa—will face major injustice in the future,” he added, according to ANI.

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Delimitation Bill triggers political debate ahead of Parliament session

Thackeray's remarks come amid growing political opposition to the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. The Union Cabinet has cleared a fresh delimitation-linked legislation aimed at implementing women's reservation through a proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats.

The government is expected to introduce the legislation during the special session of Parliament. Special sittings of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled for November 30 and December 2.

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