‘It’s Too Late Now’ Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes Swipe At Opposition Over Sharad Pawar’s Support For Delimitation Bill |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday took a swipe at opposition leaders over their efforts to persuade NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to reconsider his party’s support for the Delimitation Bill 2026, saying, “Ab bahut der ho gayi hai” (It is too late now). His remarks came amid reports that senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, were scheduled to meet Pawar to discuss the issue.

Fadnavis Questions Opposition’s Stand On Women’s Reservation

Fadnavis said the opposition leaders had supported the Nari Shakti Vandan Act unanimously in 2023, which provided for 33% reservation for women and linked its implementation to delimitation. He questioned why the same leaders were now opposing the proposed legislation.

“If women are to get reservation in 2029, the delimitation law will have to be passed through a constitutional amendment. This was clearly mentioned in the legislation passed in 2023. At that time, nobody raised any objection. Now they are opposing the same provision and calling it unconstitutional. Have they actually read the Constitution?” Fadnavis asked.

Fadnavis Questions Opposition’s Understanding Of Constitutional Provisions

Referring to the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, the Chief Minister said the law provides for the relationship between population and the number of elected representatives. He accused the opposition of raising constitutional objections without understanding the provisions.

Claims Southern States Will Not Lose Out

Addressing concerns that states which successfully controlled population growth, particularly in southern India, could be disadvantaged by delimitation, Fadnavis said the Centre's proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states would ensure that no state suffered a loss.

He claimed that 75 MPs from southern states had supported the Delimitation Bill and that Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) had also extended its support.

Fadnavis further maintained that the proposed legislation would not alter the existing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He said the increase in parliamentary representation would benefit states, including Maharashtra and those in southern India, rather than disadvantage them.

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