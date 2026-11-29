Mumbai Airport Customs Detects India’s First Alleged Gold Smuggling Case Using Perfume Bottles, Seizes Gold Worth ₹3.05 Crore | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs has detected what it claimed as the country's first case of gold smuggling using perfume bottles, seizing 2.9 kg of concealed 24-karat gold worth Rs 3.05 crore from 10 arriving passengers, an official said on Sunday.

Liquid Gold Found Concealed Inside Perfume Bottles

The seizure was made by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Mumbai airport between November 28 and 29. According to AIU, in an unusual modus operandi, smugglers concealed liquid gold inside perfume bottles, marking the first such detection in the country.

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The officers also detected gold concealed in trolley bag screws, wires, bag wheels and components hidden inside earbuds. The total net weight of the seized gold was 2.9 kg, valued at around Rs 3.05 crore.

This month, between November 04 to 19, the Mumbai Airport Customs officers had detected several cases of gold, drugs, foreign currencies and commercial goods smuggling and have seized good collectively valued at over Rs 42 crore. The Customs had registered 83 cases and had arrested 27 persons allegedly involved in these cases, officials said.

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