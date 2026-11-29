Mumbai Diksha Mahotsav Sees Four Women Renounce Worldly Life In Presence Of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ambanis And Bollywood Stars |

Mumbai: Sunday marked the culmination of a four-day Diksha Mahotsav at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, where thousands of Jains gathered to witness four devotees, including three young women and a 57-year-old, renounce worldly life and embrace monasticism.

Meet The Four Aspirants Embarking On A Spiritual Journey

The aspirants, known as mumukshus, were Jaanvi Shah, 21; Yashi Mehta, 23; Tanmaya Rajput, 26; and Aranaben Hadvadiya, 57.

Organised by the Parasdham Federation, the ceremony was attended by Rashtrasant Param Namramuni Gurudev and other religious leaders such as Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham and Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

Fadnavis, Ambanis And Bollywood Celebrities Attend Mahotsav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his son Anant Ambani and film personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Siddharth Malhotra were among those present.

Fadnavis said, "While taking an oath is easy, living by it is hard. Even thinking about Diksha is difficult, accepting Diksha is difficult, and upholding it for a lifetime is difficult, yet Jainism's path of renunciation and self-discipline gives life a new direction."

Anant Ambani Honoured With Karuna Doot Title

Ambani honoured the four initiates as they took their vows. Praising Anant, Namramuni described him as the epitome of generosity. Anant Ambani expressed gratitude for receiving the Karuna Doot (Messenger of Compassion) title and prayed for continued humility and dedication to service.

Pointing out to Anant, Namramuni said, "He has never turned away anyone I referred to him for help. At Vantara, the animal shelter established by Anant, I watched him ask a mahout about his daughter's wedding, inquiring if everything had gone well."

Jaanvi Shah Credits Spiritual Guidance For Her Decision

Paying her respects to the spiritual leader, Jaanvi said his guidance had helped her find clarity and direction.

"Perhaps I did not have the capability to take myself from confusion towards clarity. It was only you, your command and your words that had the power to make this possible. One command of Gurudev showed me my path," she said.

Finding Meaning Beyond Material Wealth And Worldly Comforts

Explaining her decision to renounce worldly life, she said, "You weave the web yourself and get tangled in it yourself. In the desire for destinations, you keep forgetting the path. With money, a bed can be bought, but not a guarantee of sleep. Medicine can be bought, but not a guarantee of health."

Janvi, originally from Chuda and currently based in Kolkata, is the daughter of Hetalbhai and Minaben Shah. Yashi, a native of Jamnagar who lives in Mumbai, is the daughter of Jashubhai and Nileshaben Mehta. Tanmaya, originally from Akhodal, belongs to the Rajput family. Aranaben, from Bhayavadar and currently based in Gondal, is the daughter of Madhuben and Chhaganlal Hadvadiya.

The four-day programme began on November 25 with devotional and cultural presentations. Subsequent events included musical performances, religious discourses and interactions with the aspirants, culminating in farewell ceremonies involving their parents and families on November 28.

Dr Bipin Doshi, who teaches Jain philosophy at the University of Mumbai, said the gathering was an opportunity to familiarise people with the religion.

"To a lot of people, this may look like pomp and show, but we want people to know our religion. This event brought together people from Sanatan traditions," he said.

Other highlights included 'The Footsteps', a special presentation, 'Only You Prabhu', a musical programme featuring seven singers, and 'The Last Goodbye', dedicated to the four aspirants.

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