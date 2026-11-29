Nalasopara Chain-Snatching Case Cracked As Crime Branch Arrests Accused From Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur For ₹1.20 Lakh Robbery |

Nalasopara: Crime Branch Unit II has solved a case and arrested the accused from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a chain-snatching incident in which a thief on a two-wheeler forcibly snatched a chain from a woman who had stepped outside her house around dawn to perform prayers. The incident took place in the Achole Link Road area during the early hours of November 9. The arrested accused has been identified as Adil alias Arman Ibrar Siddiqui (age 32).

Woman Injured During ₹1.20 Lakh Gold Chain Robbery

​At around 5:45 AM on November 9, Asha Narendra Giri (50) was walking from her home toward Achole Link Road to perform prayers. As she reached near Saraswat Bank, a thief riding a two-wheeler at high speed from behind forcefully pulled and snatched her gold chain worth ₹1.20 lakh. When the woman screamed and tried to resist the thief, he pushed her down onto the ground. She sustained injuries to her right shoulder and hand in the incident. A case was registered at Achole Police Station in this regard, and the investigation was subsequently taken over by Crime Branch Unit II.

Technical Analysis Helps Police Track Accused To Saharanpur

​After inspecting the crime scene, Crime Branch Unit II began its investigation. Based on technical analysis, crucial information was obtained regarding the accused's whereabouts. Following this, a police team traveled to the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. From there, the accused, Adil alias Arman Ibrar Siddiqui, was taken into custody and brought to Vasai.

​The arrested accused already has four robbery/extortion cases and one murder case registered against him. After cracking the chain-snatching case, the accused was handed over to Achole Police Station for further legal proceedings.

​This operation was carried out by officers and personnel of Crime Branch Unit II, including API Sunil Pawar, PSI Ajit Gite, and Santosh Ghadge, with assistance in technical/cyber aspects from Santosh Chavan.

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