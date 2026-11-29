Whisky-Laden Truck Overturns Near Bhiwandi On Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Liquor Worth ₹50-60 Lakh Damaged, Driver Injured |

Bhiwandi: A truck carrying a large consignment of whisky overturned near Mankoli on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway late on Saturday night, spilling liquor bottles across the road. The estimated value of the damaged consignment of Master Delight whisky is between ₹50 lakh and ₹60 lakh. The driver sustained minor injuries, while the truck suffered extensive damage.

Driver Reportedly Loses Control While Negotiating Turn

According to preliminary information, the truck (MH 18 AA 9426) was travelling from Dhule towards Panvel when the accident occurred. As it approached Mankoli, the driver reportedly misjudged the road and failed to negotiate a turn in time, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn.

The impact scattered a large number of liquor bottles across the road, drawing a crowd of local residents to the spot. As people began gathering around the spilled consignment, teams from Narpoli police station and the traffic police rushed to the scene.

Police Secure Liquor Consignment And Control Crowd

The police brought the situation under control and took steps to secure the scattered liquor bottles and prevent people from taking them away.

The accident triggered temporary chaos on the highway and disrupted the movement of traffic. The driver suffered minor injuries. The exact extent of the damage to the liquor consignment is yet to be assessed, though preliminary estimates put the loss at ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/