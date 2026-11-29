Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre’s Attendance At Special Parliament Session On Delimitation Bill Hinges On Doctors’ Advice |

Bhiwandi: Uncertainty persists over whether Bhiwandi Loksabha NCP ( SP MP) Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, will attend the special session of Parliament scheduled for November 30 against the backdrop of the proposed delimitation Bill. His decision to travel to Delhi will depend on the advice of his treating doctors, considering his current health condition, his son Sumit Mhatre said on Sunday.

Suresh Mhatre Undergoing Treatment For Lung Infection

Addressing media Sumit said his father had been undergoing treatment for the past two months due to health complications. He is suffering from a lung infection and has been advised to take special precautions to avoid further infection.

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposed delimitation legislation, which is scheduled to be introduced during the special Lok Sabha session on November 30.

NCP-SP Issues Whip To Eight Maharashtra MPS

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has issued a whip to its eight MPs from Maharashtra, directing them to remain present in Delhi from November 30 to December 4.

Although the party has instructed its MPs to attend the session, the decision regarding Mhatre's travel will depend on his doctors' assessment, particularly in view of the risks associated with air travel and his presence in Delhi. If the doctors permit him to travel, he will attend the session, Sumit said.

On the party's stand on the delimitation Bill, Sumit said the leadership would take a decision after examining its provisions. Party president Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule would assess the legislation from the perspective of national and public interest. He added that complying with the party whip was mandatory for all MPs.

Sumit also criticised the remarks being made against party chief, calling them unwarranted. He warned that NCP (SP) workers would not tolerate such criticism and would respond in the same manner.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/