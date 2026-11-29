Dombivli’s Popular Food Street Faces KDMC Crackdown As 125 Illegal Food Stalls Seized Over Traffic Congestion Complaints |

Dombivli: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has removed and seized around 125 food stalls operating along the stretch between K.V. Pendharkar College and Mauli Sabhagruha in the MIDC area of Dombivli. The drive was carried out by the civic body's E Ward anti-encroachment squad following repeated complaints about illegal vending and traffic congestion.

Popular Food Street Emerged As A Crowded Food Hub

The 100-metre stretch, popularly known as the ‘Food Street’, had turned into a crowded food hub over the past two years. Every evening, from around 4 pm until midnight, nearly 125 handcarts selling ice cream, pani puri, bhel puri, dabeli and other snacks would line both sides of the narrow road.

The growing number of vendors attracted customers from across Dombivli, many of whom arrived with their families in private vehicles. This resulted in severe traffic congestion, particularly during the evening and late-night hours. A hospital and several function halls in the vicinity were also affected by the constant movement of vehicles and crowds.

There were also allegations that officials and staff associated with the E Ward's anti-encroachment department were collecting illegal payments of around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh every month from the vendors. Barring a few exceptions, no significant action had reportedly been taken against the stalls earlier.

Stalls dismantled after warning

Umesh Yamgar, who recently took charge as Assistant Commissioner of E Ward, initiated the action. Known for his anti-encroachment drives, Yamgar had earlier cleared nearly nine lakh square feet of encroachments in the Nilje-Lodha Heaven area along the Shilphata Road by removing illegal structures and extensions put up by hawkers, shopkeepers, hospitals and private establishments.

Before launching the drive outside Pendharkar College, Yamgar held a meeting with more than 100 food vendors and instructed them not to obstruct the road or conduct business by occupying public space. However, the vendors allegedly failed to comply with the warning.

The E Ward's demolition squad subsequently dismantled and seized the handcarts. Yamgar said some vendors had reportedly returned to the spot during night hours even after the action. The civic administration is considering demolishing such carts on the spot and initiating criminal proceedings against those who continue to encroach upon the road.

Fresh allegations of daily collection

Meanwhile, allegations of illegal collections have also surfaced at another location near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, popularly known as Gharda Circle. A food outlet operating from a container besides Vijay Sales is allegedly being charged Rs 700 daily by a civic employee, amounting to approximately Rs 21,000 a month.

An E Ward official said the allegations would be examined and appropriate action taken if they were found to be true.

Nobody should conduct business by occupying footpaths or roads meant for public movement. Vendors must not obstruct traffic. We had received several complaints about the food street outside Pendharkar College. Accordingly, action was taken against the vendors on the instructions of senior officials. If they return to the location, criminal action will be initiated against them said Umesh Yamgar, Assistant Commissioner E Ward.

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