Navi Mumbai Ex-Corporator Seeks High-Level Probe Into Three CIDCO Projects Over Land Use Changes And ₹148.84 Crore Jetty Expenditure |

Navi Mumbai: A former Navi Mumbai corporator has sought a high-level inquiry into three CIDCO projects, raising concerns over changes in land use, deviations from original project objectives and the utilisation of public funds.

Representation Submitted To Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

In a detailed representation submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the former corporator Vishal Rajan Dolas has sought an independent investigation into the proposed change in use of a plot reserved for a five-star hotel in Sector 15, CBD Belapur; the proposed residential and commercial development within the golf course project in Sector 60, Nerul; and the expenditure incurred on the Nerul jetty project.

Flagging the Rs 148.84-crore expenditure on the Nerul jetty project, Dolas pointed out that the project cost had increased by approximately 35 per cent compared to the initial estimate. He has demanded a comprehensive financial and technical audit to establish the reasons behind the cost escalation and examine the utilisation of funds.

Demand For Financial And Technical Audit

"The increase in the project cost by around 35 per cent warrants a detailed examination. A financial and technical audit is necessary to establish whether public funds have been utilised appropriately," Dolas said.

He has also questioned the proposed changes to the Nerul golf course project, particularly the provisions for residential and commercial development, and sought scrutiny of compliance with Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Belapur Five-Star Hotel Plot Land Use Change Questioned

The third issue concerns the plot in Sector 15, CBD Belapur, which was originally reserved for a five-star hotel. Dolas has questioned the process through which the plot's original intended use was altered and sought an investigation into the decisions taken in this regard.

"These are three important projects involving public land, public money and changes to the original planning objectives. An independent high-level committee should investigate all three cases and establish whether the decisions have caused financial losses to the government," he said.

Dolas has also demanded that action be initiated against those found responsible and that the inquiry report be made public.

According to Dolas, his representation is supported by government documents, information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, court orders and minutes of meetings of the concerned authorities. He has also sought a personal meeting with the Chief Minister to present the issues and seek his intervention.

No cidco official was available for comments.

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