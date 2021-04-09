Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray urges private hospitals to adopt jumbo COVID-19 centres

The Maharashtra government, which is struggling to cope with the existing health infrastructure amidst the rise in cases, on Friday, urged private hospital operators and doctors to adopt jumbo COVID-19 centres. This will remove the fear and doubts amongst COVID-19 patients about the functioning of these centres and the treatment given there. He asked the hospitals to deploy doctors for their regular visits for the benefit of patients.

At the online meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged private hospital operators and doctors to support the state government’s efforts to combat the virus at a time when the second wave is like a Tsunami. He hailed the role played by private hospitals and doctors in containing the virus, but urged them to work on a mission mode.

Thackeray said the government has already reserved 80% beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients, but appealed them to spare additional beds. At the same time, the bed capacity should be increased in district general hospitals and the administration should provide such information on a dashboard.

The Shiv Sena chief asked private hospitals to use Remdesivir vials judiciously and it should not be applied to the patients without any COVID-19 symptoms. They should also take adequate care so that the expenses on patients without symptoms do not increase. He stressed the need for the use of EICU in smaller towns.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh asked doctors and experts to study how long the second wave will prevail, as it will be helpful for the state government to further strengthen the containment measures. He said the treatment rates should not be inflated ones in private hospitals located in smaller districts.

Deshmukh asked private hospitals to accommodate retired doctors and nurses for the next three to six months. They should focus on increasing the ICU and oxygen beds.

Meanwhile, Thackeray also met the representatives of the diamond industry association and urged them to avoid crowding during the functioning of units. The CM suggested that the diamond industrial units should not call all workers for one shift, but allow for those who can work from home. Further, those employees who want to work in the industrial premises should work in shifts to avoid the crowding. The diamond industry association members assured their cooperation to the state government in its measures to curb the spread of the virus.