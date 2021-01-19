Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to join farmers' protest on January 25

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar will take part in a protest to be staged in Mumbai in support of the farmers agitating against Centre's three new farm laws on the borders of New Delhi, state Minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

Some farmers' organisations have planned to hold protests in Mumbai from January 23 to January 25.

"Sharad Pawar will take part in the protest to be held at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on January 25. The NCP has opposed the farm laws. The chief minister and leaders of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi will also take part in the protests," said Mr Malik, who is also the national spokesperson of the NCP.

Meanwhile, the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to deliberate on issues related to the three new central farm laws on Tuesday held its maiden meeting and discussed the road map ahead.

The panel will hold discussions with farmers and other stakeholders in the country, who are both for and against the said laws.

The committee will soon send out invitations to all stakeholders to elicit their views on the new farm laws. Even individual farmers can submit his/her views on the online portal to be notified soon.

However, the leaders of the farmers' unions have rejected the committee, saying their members were already in favour of the farm laws.

The central government has postponed the 10th round of scheduled talks with the protesting farmers' representatives to January 20, informed the Agriculture Ministry on Monday.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for Tuesday, January 19 and now it will be held on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.