 Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Files First Application For 2024 Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park
The Dussehra rally, historically significant for Shivsena as party founder Bal Thackeray used it to criticise opposition and provide action plans to his workers, has become a point of contention after the party's split, with Eknath Shinde's faction also laying claim to Shivaji Park, asserting themselves as the true heirs to Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray | X/ @ShivSenaUBT_

UBT Shivsena has made the first application to secure Shivaji Park for the Dussehra rally this year, increasing its chances of holding the event at the iconic venue. The G North Ward of the BMC received the application in March.

The Dussehra rally holds historical significance for Shivsena. Party founder Bal Thackeray used the rally to criticize opposition parties and provide an action plan to his workers. However, after the party's vertical split, Eknath Shinde, claiming that his faction is the true heir to Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, also laid claim to Shivaji Park for the Dussehra rally. The matter went to the High Court, which ruled in favor of UBT Shivsena, as their application was submitted first to the BMC.

In light of this, UBT Shivsena has been diligent in filing its application well in advance with the BMC's G North Ward. Similarly, this year, the party filed its application in March. According to BMC officials, no other party has submitted an application for the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

This year's rally holds additional significance, as the state assembly elections are expected to be announced soon. The event presents an important opportunity for Uddhav Thackeray to rally his party workers and office bearers.

