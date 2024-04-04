Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Internal Turmoil Grips Shivsena Over Seat Selection Amid BJP's Interference

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena now finds himself entangled in internal pressure from party leaders vying for Lok Sabha seats, intensified by BJP's interference in candidate selection. This has led to unrest within Shiv Sena against both BJP and Shinde's leadership. Uday Samant, Shiv Sena's Industry Minister, along with MLA Sanjay Shirsat, expressed their dissatisfaction with BJP and stressed the need for mutual accommodation within the Mahayuti alliance. Shiv Sena leaders also cautioned BJP against rejecting their candidates solely based on internal reports that are biased against them.

On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde withdrew Hemant Patil from the Hingoli constituency and declared Baburao Kadam Kohalikar as the candidate. According to media reports, BJP opposed Patil's candidacy. Consequently, the party refused to nominate Bhavana Gawali from Yavatmal. Instead, Shinde announced Rajashri Patil as the candidate from the Yavatmal Washim constituency, who happens to be Hemant Patil's wife.

Shivsena's Internal Tussle Over Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Constituency

Moreover, the struggle for the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency continues. Kiran Samant, elder brother of Minister of Industries Uday Samant, has expressed interest in the seat. While Shivsena also aims for the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurga seat, BJP is pushing for Union Minister Narayan Rane to contest from there. Initially, Shivsena aspirant Kiran Samant had announced he was stepping back from the seat, but later reversed this decision, stating that he didn't want his candidacy to disrupt Shinde's prospects.

BJP's Pressure Mounts On Eknath Shinde For Loksabha Seat Choices

Moreover, Shinde will have to withdrawn, name of Dhairyashil Mane from Hatkanagale constituency. Mane's name was declared in the first list. BJP is insisting shinde to declare name of Nivedita Mane who is mother of Dhairyashil Mane for Hatkanagale. The decision has not been taken yet by the Shinde yet.

After vertical split in Shivsena, 13 MLAs had gone with the Eknath Shinde, out of then Shivsena. Krupal Tumane of Ramtek constituency of Vidarbha has already been rejected to contest the election.

The sword is hanging on the Dhairyashil Mane of Kolhapur and Hemant Godse of Nashik. Sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar from North west constituency has taken decision not to contest election this time. Party may declare name of actor Govinda Ahuja from that seat.