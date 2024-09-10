 Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Shiv Sena-UBT Functionary Suraj Chavan In Khichdi Scam Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Shiv Sena-UBT Functionary Suraj Chavan In Khichdi Scam Case

Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Shiv Sena-UBT Functionary Suraj Chavan In Khichdi Scam Case

Special Judge AC Daga noted that there was sufficient material on record to show that Chavan was not only involved in generating proceeds of crime but in layering it as well.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: A special PMLA court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan, arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in awarding contract for distribution of khichdi by the BMC to migrant labourers and homeless people during Covid-19 pandemic.

Observation Made By The Court

Special Judge AC Daga noted that there was sufficient material on record to show that Chavan was not only involved in generating proceeds of crime but in layering it as well.

The judge, in his order, stated that the FIR had specific recitals about the findings by the investigating officer, concluding that instead of 300gm of khichdi, 100gm was prepared and distributed through the BMC. The court said that at this juncture [bail hearings], there was prima facie material on record to show that the smaller quantity of the khichdi was packed in the packet.

FPJ Shorts
India Surpasses China To Generate Highest Plastic Pollution In The World; Know What The New Study Found
India Surpasses China To Generate Highest Plastic Pollution In The World; Know What The New Study Found
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’s Ram Kapoor On Making Comeback To Television: 'You Get Stuck In TV'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’s Ram Kapoor On Making Comeback To Television: 'You Get Stuck In TV'
Who Is Jasmine Masih? All You Need To Know About Badshah's Ex-Wife With Whom He Has A Daughter
Who Is Jasmine Masih? All You Need To Know About Badshah's Ex-Wife With Whom He Has A Daughter
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
Read Also
ED Grills Shiv Sena UBT Candidate Amol Kirtikar For 8 Hrs In Khichdi Scam
article-image

“For the sake of argument, if it is accepted that there is no evidence to show that less amount of khichdi was packed, still... the work order was obtained by cheating officials of the MCGM,” it said.

The court said that as far as the conspiracy was concerned, Chavan “is involved since beginning till end and has taken active part”.

Allegations Made By The Enforcement Directorate Against Suraj Chavan

Chavan was held on January 17 by the Enforcement Directorate alleging that he used his proximity with senior political leaders and managed the award of workorder of khichdi to Force One Multi Services by BMC authority. All the preparation and packing and transportation were handled by Force One Multi Services. The agency had said no role was played by Chavan in supplying packets of khichdi to BMC.

Read Also
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Man Working As Court Translator For Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe...
article-image

The ED claimed that further investigation into the scam revealed that Force One earned a total Rs 3.64 crore in the project, out of which Rs 1.25 crore were diverted to Chavan’s personal account and further Rs 10 lakh to his partnership firm Fire Fighters Enterprises. The ED claimed that further probe had revealed that the funds amounting to Rs 1.35 crore, so admittedly received by accused, Chavan, from Force One Multi Services, were utilised in purchase of immovable residential flat, agricultural land, investment in dairy business, payment of personal tax liabilities and other personal expenses.

The agency has alleged that BMC gave instructions for allotment of khichdi supply to organisations which do not fit the eligibility criteria. The BMC paid Rs 5.93 crore to Sahyadri refreshments. Similarly the BMC paid Rs 8.64 crore to Force One Multi Services. However, Force One Multi Services resorted to illegitimate acts and illegally gained public money of Rs 2.73 crores which are fraudulently in the guise of salary to employees and therefore it lead total loss of Rs 6.37 crore of public fund to BMC in aforesaid two orders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 2, Part 1)

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 2, Part 1)

Bombay HC Directs Divisional Joint Registrar To Reassess Redevelopment Dispute Of Matunga's...

Bombay HC Directs Divisional Joint Registrar To Reassess Redevelopment Dispute Of Matunga's...

Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Shiv Sena-UBT Functionary Suraj Chavan In Khichdi Scam...

Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Shiv Sena-UBT Functionary Suraj Chavan In Khichdi Scam...

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 2)

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 2)

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 1)

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 1)