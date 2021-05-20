Mumbai: Two years after registering FIR, four held in MPSC scam

Mumbai: The Matunga police have arrested four persons for their alleged involvement into the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scam unearthed in 2017. The accused were arrested from Nanded and Gondia district two years after the First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Matunga police station.

According to Matunga police, of the four accused two were candidates while the other two were dummy candidates, who had appeared on behalf of original candidates in 2017. They appeared for the exam of clerk and cleared it but when the scam surfaced, MPSC board cancelled their joining and lodged a complaint with Matunga police.

The police have withheld their identities as many others accused are yet to be arrested in the case. According to the police, both the dummy candidates are gram sevaks from Nanded districts and one of them is suspended. While among the original candidates arrested from Gondia district, one is a teacher while another works as an assistant for an advocate, said Matunga police officials.

The dummy candidates are also wanted accused in a similar offence registered at Byculla police station, said officials.

Confirming the arrest senior inspector of Matunga police Nitin Bobade said the investigation is underway.

During 2017 MPSC exams many such incidents were reported where dummy candidates cleared the exams, in some incidents the aspirants secured jobs as well however their appointments were cancelled later. After scrutiny, many FIR's had been registered in multiple police stations across the city where the exams had conducted.

On the complaint of MPSC officials, the Matunga police registered an offence under the IPC sections incuding criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery in 2019, however couldn't make any headway. Later due to pandemic the investigation was delayed further.

After gathering all the evidences, the Matunga police arrested the four on Tuesday. They are in police custody till May 24.

While explaining their modus operandi an official said, the accused used forged documents right from submitting initial form. In some cases the accused used to forge Aadhar cards of the candidates by placing picture of the dummy candidate. Since the photo on hall tickets is usually black and white, the examiners wouldn't be able to spot anything amiss. The dummy candidates were paid hefty sums by the aspirants, said police.