Mumbai: Two Women Assault Passenger With Slipper Inside Churchgate-Dahanu Local Train | VIDEO | Screengrab

Mumbai: A woman was assaulted by two others in the ladies' compartment of a Churchgate-Dahanu local train, with a video of the incident going viral on social media earlier this week.

Video shows assault in ladies' compartment

A video shared online shows two women repeatedly assaulting another woman. According to the video, the incident occurred on Monday morning.

The visuals showed the two women hitting the woman with a slipper. While several other women were seen witnessing the scuffle, none of them appeared to intervene.

Following the incident, the video sparked reactions from netizens, with several users condemning the assault.

One user wrote, “These two women should also face action. They behave as if it is their father's train.”

Several other social media users also criticised the two women for assaulting the passenger and demanded action against them.

Reason behind altercation unclear

However, the exact reason behind the altercation remains unclear, and the circumstances that led to the brawl are yet to be established. The incident has once again raised concerns over passenger safety on Mumbai's local trains.

Commuter falls onto platform after train brawl

The assault on the Churchgate-Dahanu train took place days after a violent altercation between two men inside a moving local train resulted in one commuter falling onto a station platform.

The man, however, did not sustain serious injuries as the train was travelling at a relatively slow speed.

Read Also Commuter Safety Concerns Resurface After Another Violent Brawl On Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday at around 10.30 pm aboard a Virar-bound fast local train that had departed from Churchgate.

The altercation took place while the train was travelling between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations. According to witnesses, a heated argument broke out between two passengers over standing space near the crowded compartment doorway.

The argument soon escalated into a physical scuffle. As the train approached Mumbai Central station, the fight intensified, causing one of the passengers involved to lose his footing and fall through the open doorway onto the platform.