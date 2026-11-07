Mumbai: Passenger Falls From Moving Churchgate-Virar Local After Fight Near Train Door; Video Goes Viral | X

Mumbai: A violent altercation between passengers aboard a moving Churchgate-Virar fast local train reportedly resulted in one commuter falling out of the doorway as the train approached Mumbai Central railway station.

The incident, which reportedly occurred around 10.30 pm on Friday night, has raised fresh concerns about passenger safety aboard Mumbai's crowded suburban railway network.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing two passengers engaged in a physical altercation near the doorway of the moving train.

Fight Breaks Out Over Standing Near Train Doorway

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According to reports, the incident occurred aboard a Churchgate-Virar fast local train when an argument broke out between passengers over standing near the doorway.

The verbal dispute allegedly escalated into a physical fight. As the train approached Mumbai Central, the confrontation intensified, allegedly causing one of the passengers to lose his balance and fall out of the doorway from the moving local train.

Incident Raises Concerns Over Mumbai Local Train Safety

According to reports, the train was travelling at a relatively low speed while entering the station, which helped prevent the injuries.

The passenger reportedly escaped severe injuries, although his exact medical condition has not been officially confirmed.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with arguments and physical confrontations on Mumbai's suburban trains including the safety concerns of daily commuters.

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