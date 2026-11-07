Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Diwali Sunday; Western Railway Offers Relief To Commuters

Mumbai Local Train Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai commuters may face travel disruptions on Diwali Sunday as Central Railway has scheduled mega blocks on both the Main and Harbour lines for maintenance and technical work. The blocks will coincide with Narak Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Pujan, potentially causing delays and inconvenience for passengers during the festive period.

While Central Railway will carry out work between Matunga and Mulund on the Main line and Panvel and Vashi on the Harbour line, Western Railway has decided not to operate a mega block on Sunday, offering some relief to commuters.

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Main Line: Matunga–Mulund Block

Central Railway will operate a block on the up and down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. During the block, slow local trains departing from CSMT will be diverted onto the down fast line between Matunga and Mulund. Similarly, up slow services departing from Thane will be diverted onto the up fast line at Mulund.

Passengers travelling along this stretch may experience delays as services will operate on diverted routes during the maintenance work.

Harbour Line: Panvel–Vashi Block

On the Harbour line, a block will be operated on both the up and down lines between Panvel and Vashi from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. As a result, up Harbour line services from Panvel towards CSMT will remain cancelled. Down Harbour line services from CSMT towards Panvel and Belapur will also be suspended during the block period.

The block will also affect the Transharbour local train movement as as only Thane to Vashi and Nerul Up and Down services will be running during the block timing. Commuters travelling between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai are likely to be affected by the cancellations and are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

No Block On Western Railway

Meanwhile, Western Railway has announced that it will not undertake any mega block on Sunday, allowing its suburban services to operate without disruption due to scheduled maintenance work.

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