Mumbai: Two wanted for murder in Bihar held at Juhu | File Photo

The Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit has nabbed two persons who are allegedly involved in the murder of a former councilor's husband in the Aurangabad district of Bihar. The police confirmed on Sunday that the arrests were made on the basis of a tip-off that they received, which said the two suspects, who were absconding from the Bihar Police, were hiding in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

“The two had come to Mumbai to hide from the Bihar Police. Here in Juhu, they were staying by changing their identities,” said an official. The two suspects – Sanatkumar Jaikumar Singh alias Shubham Singh, 22, and Sonukumar Vinay Bharti alias Shubham Giri, 19, were nabbed on Saturday.

The police said the duo is involved in the murder of Sujit Mehta, which happened on August 5 in the jurisdiction of the Amba Police station of Bihar.

Apparently, the two accused shot Mehta when he was on his way home and fled immediately after. During investigations, the police found that Shubham Singh is involved in three more crimes and is currently out on bail. He is a history sheeter with cases related to kidnapping, murder and arms trafficking at police stations in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Mumbai police have informed Amba police authorities who will take over the matter for further investigation. After the incident on August 5, the Amba police registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.