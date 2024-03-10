Mumbai: 2 Sisters Arrested With Gold Worth ₹1.17 Crore

Mumbai International Airport | File Photo

The Customs’ Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has arrested two sisters and seized gold worth Rs1.17 crore from them. Farin Sagir Khan, 25, and Arfina Sagir Khan, 22, arrived on Vistara flight UK236 from Jeddah on Friday night and passed through the Green Channel before being halted by officials.

Searches Conducted By Officials

On search, the officials found gold in their underwear. The sisters said a person named Mohammad had told them to take the gold to Mumbai and given them Rs10,000 for the task.

Officials Arrest Sisters To Be Presented In Court

The officials arrested the sisters and presented them in court on Saturday which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.