 Mumbai: 2 Sisters Arrested With Gold Worth ₹1.17 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 Sisters Arrested With Gold Worth ₹1.17 Crore

Mumbai: 2 Sisters Arrested With Gold Worth ₹1.17 Crore

The sisters said a person named Mohammad had told them to take the gold to Mumbai and given them Rs10,000 for the task.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai International Airport | File Photo

The Customs’ Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has arrested two sisters and seized gold worth Rs1.17 crore from them. Farin Sagir Khan, 25, and Arfina Sagir Khan, 22, arrived on Vistara flight UK236 from Jeddah on Friday night and passed through the Green Channel before being halted by officials.

Searches Conducted By Officials

On search, the officials found gold in their underwear. The sisters said a person named Mohammad had told them to take the gold to Mumbai and given them Rs10,000 for the task.

Read Also
Mumbai: AIU Apprehends 2 Kenyan Women On Charges Of Smuggling Gold Worth ₹2 Crore
article-image

Officials Arrest Sisters To Be Presented In Court

The officials arrested the sisters and presented them in court on Saturday which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Iconic Tribute: Mumbai Unveils Majestic Sculpture Honouring Lata Mangeshkar, The Nightingale Of...

Iconic Tribute: Mumbai Unveils Majestic Sculpture Honouring Lata Mangeshkar, The Nightingale Of...

Mumbai: Jewellery Shop Owner Assaulted, Man Arrested In Kandivali

Mumbai: Jewellery Shop Owner Assaulted, Man Arrested In Kandivali

Mumbai To Get New Sports Complex Soon; MCZMA Approves Construction Of Cutting-Edge Facility In Cuffe...

Mumbai To Get New Sports Complex Soon; MCZMA Approves Construction Of Cutting-Edge Facility In Cuffe...

Mumbai: 2 Sisters Arrested With Gold Worth ₹1.17 Crore

Mumbai: 2 Sisters Arrested With Gold Worth ₹1.17 Crore

Mumbai: Court Denies Pre-Arrest Bail To Advocate Jagtap For Document Frogery Case

Mumbai: Court Denies Pre-Arrest Bail To Advocate Jagtap For Document Frogery Case