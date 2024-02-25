Mumbai: AIU Apprehends 2 Kenyan Women On Charges Of Smuggling Gold Worth ₹2 Crore | Pixabay/representative pic

The Air Intelligence Unit(AIU) successfully apprehended two Kenyan citizens on charges of smuggling gold worth Rs. 2 crore. The suspects, identified as Khadija Tulu (48) and Najma Mohammad Sheikh (34), were separately intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on February 24 and 25, respectively.

Details of the smuggling bust

Tulu, arriving from Nairobi, was found in possession of 2442 grams of gold valued at Rs. 1.30 crore. She admitted to acquiring the gold on credit in Nairobi with the intention of selling it in the Indian market. On the other hand, Sheikh, also traveling from Nairobi, was caught with 2950 grams of gold worth Rs. 1.58 crore. She confessed to purchasing the gold locally in Nairobi, aiming to profit from the price difference between India and Kenya.

The police revealed that the two suspects, who were not acquainted, shared a common motive of selling gold for financial gain. Both individuals own businesses in Kenya. Advocate Prabhakar Tripathi, representing the accused, stated that the police are yet to recover any items and highlighted a communication barrier between the authorities and the suspects. Tripathi has filed for the retraction of statements and bail.

The accused duo faces charges under the Customs Act, leading to a judicial custody of 14 days as granted by the Esplanade court. The arrests underscore the vigilance of the Air Intelligence Unit in curbing gold smuggling activities, highlighting the importance of international cooperation to address such illicit trade.