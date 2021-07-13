Mumbai: Two roads near Crawford Market to be shut for 3 months

Two roads, Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg and Annasaheb Daundkar Marg, in south Mumbai will be temporarily shut for vehicular traffic for the next three months, which is till October 9.

This decision was taken as redevelopment of Crawford Market will be carried out. This may lead to traffic congestion, said a senior traffic police official.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner of police (South) traffic, Yogesh Kumar, stated that MCGM will be carrying out redevelopment of Crawford Market in two phases. During this, it is necessary to close the adjacent Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg and Annasaheb Daundkar Marg roads. To avoid congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic, the temporary shutdown of the roads will be effect for three months.

Motorists will now have to take a right from Himalaya Junction and move towards their destination.

Police vans, ambulance, fire brigade and other emergency services will be allowed to park here. However, parking will not be available for other motorists till October 9, said a senior traffic official.

Restoration work of Crawford Market had begun in September 2014. The civic body will now carry out work in the second phase. As part of this, a two-level basement parking will be constructed so that cars and trucks can be parked here. Once complete, it will be able to accommodate around 200 vehicles.