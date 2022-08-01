Mumbai: Two persons attacked in Kandivali, accused held |

An 18-year-old Kandivali resident found himself under attack on Sunday by the same two men who killed his father three years ago. The Samta Nagar police have arrested both the accused.

According to the Samta Nagar police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. at the Baji Prabhu Chawl in Kandivali on Sunday. The police said that Bhavesh Paare, 18, and his friend Akash Pawar, 22, were traveling on a motorbike when the duo blocked their path and forced them to stop. They allegedly made them get off the bike, snatched the vehicle's keys, and started assaulting them.

"While we are still ascertaining the exact events and the background, we have found out so far that Pawar and Paare were staying together, and the accused did not like this. The accused had an old dispute with Paare's father, due to which they had murdered him three years ago, and were furious when they learned that Pawar was now staying with the son of their enemy," said an officer with the Kandivali police station.

The two accused allegedly attacked Pawar and Paare with a stone and a chopper, injuring both of them. They were rushed to the hospital, where they are still under treatment, and the police were subsequently informed. Based on Pawar's complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested both the accused.

"We have charged the accused with attempt to murder, assault, and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. We are now obtaining details of Paare's father's murder and interrogating the accused regarding the crime," the officer said.