Mumbai: Two officials arrested after 6 workers die due to lift collapse in Worli

Mumbai: The NM Joshi police arrested two people, a contractor and supervisor, after six workers died at an under construction site on Saturday evening. The lift used for carrying construction material came down crashing and killed the six workers. The police said the six workers were working without any safety belt, helmet and other precautionary measures.

Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3 confirmed the arrest of two people and said a case has been registered at NM Joshi police station under section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has been registered on the complaint of Ashok Jadhav 53, assistant suB-inspector, based with NM Joshi police station.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Swapnil Ashok Mhamunkar the supervisor and Mukesh Bhai Parsiya the contractor.

According to NM Joshi police the incident took place on Saturday evening at 5:30pm near Hanuman Galli, Worli. "It happened at the construction site of two towers, a twenty storey structure constructed by Lalithambika builders. The builder had hired a contractor for the job". "All the six were working near the car parking and were coming down using the lift to take up construction material. The life wire snapped and it crashed down from the height to killing five and injured one who later succumbed to his injuries at KEM hospital," said a police officer from NM Joshi police station.

The six deaths are identified as Chinmay Mandal 33, Bharat Mandal 30, Anil Kumar Yadav, Avinash Das 35, Abhay Yadav 32, and Laxman Mandal 35. "Total six people are dead in the incident. Five were dead on spot, while the sixth person succumbed to his injuries at KEM hospital, where he was shifted for treatment. The accused Supervisor and contractor didn't use any safety and precautionary measures during the ongoing work. Investigation is going on," added Dahiya.