Mumbai: Two Killed In Separate Accidents On Western Express Highway

WEH |

In the past four days, two people have lost their lives in separate incidents on the Western Express Highway (WEH) – one in Dahisar on May 20 and another in Santacruz on May 22. and another in Dahisar on May 20. In the Santacruz accident, Hanumant Kharat, 60, lost his life, while in the Dahisar accident, Mit Chitroda, 22, was killed.

According to the Kherwadi police, in the May 22, accident, a 60-year-old man Hanumant Kharat was riding a motorcycle. While crossing the Santacruz flyover, a tempo collided with his bike, causing Kharat to sustain multiple serious injuries. The tempo driver was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the service road. Bystanders rushed him to Sion Hospital, where the doctor pronounced him dead. The victim resided in Dharavi and operated a leather purse shop there.

The tempo driver, identified as Shamshuddin Shah, 37, who resides in Versova, was apprehended by residents and handed over to the Kherwadi police. He was subsequently arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

In another accident in Dahisar, Mit Chitroda, 22, was riding a scooter (MH 47 AK 3023) with his friend Gauri Kadam, 21, as a pillion. They were on their way to Kashimira for an outing and at 10.15am, when they reached the Ovaripada metro station on the WEH, the scooter slipped and collided with the divider, causing both riders to fall. They both sustained serious injuries. Bystanders rushed them to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where Chitroda was pronounced dead, and Kadam is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, Chitroda resided in Kurar and was an employee at a mall in Goregaon. The police noted that Chitroda did not have a license and was driving fast, which caused the scooter to slip and collide with the divider. A case was filed against Chitroda under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.