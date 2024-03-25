Mumbai News: Woman Drives On To Footpath On Western Express Highway, Runs Over Security Guard

Representational Photo |

Mumbai: A 45-year-old security guard was killed near Worli-Bandra Sea Link on the Western Express Highway on Saturday afternoon after a woman drove over a footpath where he was seated in his chair. The victim, Ramesh Gutukude, a resident of Kurla, worked for Apco Infratech site, a construction firm involved in the Bandra-Versova Sea Link project. The accused driver, Nilam Shorewala, 65, fled the scene of the accident, but was later arrested.

Gutukude was normally accompanied by his colleague Chandan Kumar Ram, but he had momentarily stepped away. Kumar rushed after he heard a loud sound, finding Gutukude lying on the road nearly 50 meters away from the site, near a bus stop towards the Sea Link toll plaza. The chair he had been sitting in was smashed. Kumar also saw that a white Kia had halted near Gutukude and a woman stepped out. Upon spotting Kumar, she returned to her car and fled. Kumar managed to take a photo of the car’s number plate.

Kumar rushed his profusely bleeding colleague to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West in a construction site vehicle but doctors pronounced him dead.

Kumar filed a case against the woman (then unidentified) for rash driving and causing death due to negligence, besides not taking reasonable steps to secure medical attention under the Motor Vehicle Act.